Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Columbia Sportswear worth $34,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $104.69 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $77.08 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.