Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 79.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,354 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $4,811,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $77.08 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

