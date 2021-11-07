Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,468 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

