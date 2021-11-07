Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

