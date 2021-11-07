Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Down 0%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.89 and last traded at $64.89. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

