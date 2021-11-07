Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.08 ($7.15).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.83. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

