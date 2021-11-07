CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 175.58%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,215,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,982. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CommScope stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of CommScope worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

