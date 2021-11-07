Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MGDDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 129,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

