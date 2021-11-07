Comparing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A CNX Resources -4.31% 8.06% 4.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Indonesia Energy and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNX Resources 2 3 4 0 2.22

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.53%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and CNX Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 15.20 -$6.95 million N/A N/A CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.50 -$483.77 million ($4.36) -3.42

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

