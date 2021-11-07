Comparing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.85% 1.67% Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.09 $19.49 million $4.30 6.80 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.81 $3.25 million N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Landmark Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

