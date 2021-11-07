Comparing Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) and Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma and Repare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Repare Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 95.40%. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 79.37%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Repare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -707.79% N/A -51.57% Repare Therapeutics N/A -27.90% -22.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Repare Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $6.91 million 49.94 -$63.74 million ($0.91) -3.82 Repare Therapeutics $140,000.00 7,266.98 -$53.42 million ($2.66) -10.30

Repare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbutus Biopharma. Repare Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbutus Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats Arbutus Biopharma on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small-molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

