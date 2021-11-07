Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $37.25 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

