Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $20.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,726,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

