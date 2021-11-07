Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Confluent stock traded up $20.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

