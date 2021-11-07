ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.22.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

