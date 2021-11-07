Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. 3,651,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,913. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

