ContentBox Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00267227 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001106 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

