Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Cut to “Hold” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has $55.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.88.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.