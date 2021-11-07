Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,886 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.