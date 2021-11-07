Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $58.52 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

