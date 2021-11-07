Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIX stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

