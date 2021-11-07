Contrasting Gazit Globe (GZTGF) & Its Peers

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS: GZTGF) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gazit Globe to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gazit Globe and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe Competitors 305 958 1170 32 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Gazit Globe’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gazit Globe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Gazit Globe has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe’s peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gazit Globe and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million -$190.09 million -203.50 Gazit Globe Competitors $1.29 billion $17.78 million -26.35

Gazit Globe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Gazit Globe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Gazit Globe Competitors -6.89% 14.43% 2.99%

Gazit Globe peers beat Gazit Globe on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

