Contrasting Gravity (GRVY) and Its Competitors

Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gravity to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $344.25 million $50.16 million 10.27 Gravity Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 90.82

Gravity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gravity. Gravity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravity Competitors 1180 5954 11147 319 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Gravity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gravity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Gravity has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity’s competitors have a beta of 2.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 18.15% 42.28% 29.60% Gravity Competitors -10.65% -50.30% 3.04%

Summary

Gravity competitors beat Gravity on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services

