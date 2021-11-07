Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CNR opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

