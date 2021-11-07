Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.260-$2.280 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 343,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

