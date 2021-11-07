Cosmo Coin (COSM) Market Capitalization Hits $215,023.05

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $215,023.05 and $30.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00255543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.