County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $380,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $272,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

ICBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $221.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK).

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.