Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.730-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,830. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

