Cowen Lowers Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $644.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $732,712.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock worth $18,135,242. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 143.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

