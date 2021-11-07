Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

