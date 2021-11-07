Craig Hallum Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $801.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

