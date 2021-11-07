Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $691,000.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CACC opened at $685.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $615.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $283.92 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

