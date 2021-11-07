Credit Suisse AG Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Luminar Technologies worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $8,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,995,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

