Credit Suisse AG Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

