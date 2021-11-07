Credit Suisse AG Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,581,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

