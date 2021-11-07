Credit Suisse AG Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,762 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,641,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $115.18 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.