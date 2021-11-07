Credit Suisse AG Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.02. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

