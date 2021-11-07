Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coherent were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coherent by 148.0% during the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Coherent by 62.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 9.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 13.3% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,718,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $258.73 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

