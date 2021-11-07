Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 146.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

