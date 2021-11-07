Credit Suisse Group Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $205.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

EXPE opened at $182.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,936 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

