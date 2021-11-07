Credit Suisse Group Raises SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $325.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $287.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,185.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.56. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $301.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 111.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,074,000 after purchasing an additional 170,856 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

