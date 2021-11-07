Credit Suisse Group Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $106.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.04.

EMR opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

