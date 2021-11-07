Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded to Buy by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 351.20 ($4.59) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 390.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 718.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £902.31 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

