Critical Analysis: Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) & International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gambling.com Group and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 International Game Technology 0 0 8 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 27.09%. International Game Technology has a consensus target price of $27.29, suggesting a potential downside of 14.17%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology 0.71% -3.61% -0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and International Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 18.65 $15.15 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $3.12 billion 2.09 -$897.89 million $0.13 244.54

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Gambling.com Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

