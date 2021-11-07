Critical Review: Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) vs. Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Grove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 37.44 -$3.63 million N/A N/A Grove $24.09 million 2.98 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tauriga Sciences and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,388.70% -396.32% -164.12% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grove beats Tauriga Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products. The Pharma segment involves in research and development. The company was founded on April 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, NY.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

