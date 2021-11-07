Critical Survey: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) versus ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ARC Resources and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 Callon Petroleum 1 7 2 0 2.10

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 66.10%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $47.13, suggesting a potential downside of 22.20%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.67 -$408.48 million $0.37 27.86 Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 3.23 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -5.41

ARC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 4.37% 2.49% 1.30% Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10%

Volatility & Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Callon Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

