Critical Survey: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) vs. Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nissan Motor and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.30 -$4.22 billion ($1.59) -6.54 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Proterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor -0.61% -2.02% -0.52% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nissan Motor and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 1 1 0 2.00 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Proterra has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.13%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Proterra beats Nissan Motor on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

