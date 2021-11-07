Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $180.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

