CryptEx Price Reaches $16.77 on Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.43 million and $16,366.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $16.77 or 0.00026927 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,320.49 or 1.00066498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00058015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.08 or 0.00785306 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.