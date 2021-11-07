CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $3,298.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 99% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00135821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00513218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00073189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

